TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 108,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $761.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.72.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.