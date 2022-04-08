TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TACT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.93.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.