Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 285.30 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.39. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

