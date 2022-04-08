Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

