Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

