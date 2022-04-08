TouchCon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $8,011.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 69.4% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

