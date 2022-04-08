Tornado Cash Price Hits $44.81 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $44.81 or 0.00102599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

