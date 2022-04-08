Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.