Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 5743127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Get Toople alerts:

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.