Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 5743127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.
About Toople (LON:TOOP)
