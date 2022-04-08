TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Increased to €33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TODGF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of TODGF opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. TOD’S has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

