Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CTO Sells $45,379.88 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Toast stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
