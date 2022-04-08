Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CTO Sells $45,379.88 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

