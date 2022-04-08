Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 14,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

