Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 6th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the period. Titan Machinery accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.78% of Titan Machinery worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 133,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.