Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) were up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.84 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 488,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,250,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
