Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $9.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

