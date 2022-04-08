Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.