Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,760 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. 395,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.