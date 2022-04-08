Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,230 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $465.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

