Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,632 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

