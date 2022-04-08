Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.57 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

