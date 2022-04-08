Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,237 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

