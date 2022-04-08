Tiaa Fsb Purchases 5,353 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

