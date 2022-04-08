Tiaa Fsb Purchases 17,467 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

