Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.