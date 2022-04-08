Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

