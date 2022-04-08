Tiaa Fsb Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $145.55 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.