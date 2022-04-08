Tiaa Fsb Has $10.41 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 426.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,779 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

