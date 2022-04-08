Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

