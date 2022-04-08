Throne (THN) Price Reaches $0.0711 on Top Exchanges

Throne (THN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Throne has a market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Throne has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.16 or 0.07508338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.01 or 0.99516196 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

