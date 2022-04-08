Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 260 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.20. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

