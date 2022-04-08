Thingschain Trading Up 0.6% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $18,649.14 and approximately $215.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,654.81 or 1.00096026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00027334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.