Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.19

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $994.18 million and $33.53 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00203730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00040489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00391957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

