Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.68. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 111 shares.

THRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 17,320 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.