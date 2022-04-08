The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

