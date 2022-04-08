The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.09 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

