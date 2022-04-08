The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $766,862. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 113,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $656.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.