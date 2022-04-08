The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $181.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

