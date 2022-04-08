The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.10 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.38). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £182.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.27.

In other news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($73,180.33).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

