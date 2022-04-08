The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 99,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth $24,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ODP by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 353,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

