The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Insider Trish Houston Buys 666 Shares of Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston purchased 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($7,066.15).

Shares of LWDB opened at GBX 804 ($10.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($9.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 834.32 ($10.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 785.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 8.38 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

