The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

