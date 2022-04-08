The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

