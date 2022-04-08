The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

