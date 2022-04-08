The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $210.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

