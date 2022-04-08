The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.95. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.