The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after acquiring an additional 138,642 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,074,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 18,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

