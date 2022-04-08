The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $384.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day moving average of $459.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

