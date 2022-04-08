The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

BK opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

