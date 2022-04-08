The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $140.41. 1,703,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,001. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

