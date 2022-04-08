The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.41. 1,703,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

